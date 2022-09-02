Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of OLLI opened at $54.82 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
