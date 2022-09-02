Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $54.82 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,666 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

