Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Okta by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Okta by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

