Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.25)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $463-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.33 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 5.4 %

Okta stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. 450,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14. Okta has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.71.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

