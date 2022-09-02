Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.73)-$(0.70) EPS.

Okta Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 423,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Okta by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

