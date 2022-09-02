Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

