Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 77,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,676,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Insider Transactions at Ocugen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,495. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,503,000 after buying an additional 1,464,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 301,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ocugen by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.