Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Up 0.1%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405.50 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 405.50 ($4.90). 108,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 260,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($4.89).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.70 million and a PE ratio of 292.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oakley Capital Investments

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($46,278.40).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

