Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Trading Down 2.9%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. 117,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 78,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 2.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
