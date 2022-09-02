Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 20,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

