Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 329,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,614. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,018 shares of company stock worth $4,852,742. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

