Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 4.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.53. Approximately 65,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,899,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3,018.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.