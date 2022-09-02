Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 4.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.53. Approximately 65,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,899,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.
NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3,018.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
