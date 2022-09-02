Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,586,000 after buying an additional 471,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $65,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.