Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVT. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

