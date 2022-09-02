Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

