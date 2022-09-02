Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
