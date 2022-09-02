NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. 175,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,312. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

