Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.16

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.16 and traded as high as $39.36. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 13,394 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $324.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

