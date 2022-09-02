Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Down 4.6%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $12.03. 1,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.

