NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.22.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.19. 2,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $210.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

