NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 1.5 %

NICE stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.11. The company had a trading volume of 166,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average of $210.96. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

