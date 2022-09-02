NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Up 0.8%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal interconnection solutions; cloud center ecosystems; and data center asset management services.

