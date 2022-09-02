NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 15.55 and last traded at 15.59. 124,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 128,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.72.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.59.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.95 per share, for a total transaction of 986,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,487,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 52,137,691.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.95 per share, with a total value of 986,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,487,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,137,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.94 per share, with a total value of 79,032.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,513,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,496,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 123,865 shares of company stock worth $1,879,180.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

