Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.65. 189,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,808. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.30 and a fifty-two week high of 20.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.68.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $159,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $282,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.