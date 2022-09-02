Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.65. 189,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,808. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.30 and a fifty-two week high of 20.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.68.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $159,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $282,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

