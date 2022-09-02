NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

