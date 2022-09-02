nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.03)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.85 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.44.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.36. 1,635,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 414.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in nCino by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

