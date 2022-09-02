nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 31,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of nCino
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.