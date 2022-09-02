nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $33.90. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 9,984 shares changing hands.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

nCino Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.