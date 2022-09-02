nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $33.90. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 9,984 shares changing hands.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
