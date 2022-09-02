nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.85 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NCNO stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 1,635,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at nCino
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in nCino by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
