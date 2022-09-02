nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.