nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.
nCino Stock Performance
NCNO stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
