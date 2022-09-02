nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
nCino Stock Performance
NCNO traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.