nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.