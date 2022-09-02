nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.44.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 1,635,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,732. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.