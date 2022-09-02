National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 798,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

