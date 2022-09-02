National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

