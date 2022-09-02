Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley to $67.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,208,908. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

