Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 225,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,586,611 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.78.
Nano Dimension Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $664.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
