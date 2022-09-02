Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 225,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,586,611 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $664.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 542,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

