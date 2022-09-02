Mysterium (MYST) Trading 17.3% Higher This Week

Mysterium (MYST) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $204,560.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

