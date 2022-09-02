Myers Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 79,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,102. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $682.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.