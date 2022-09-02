M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.33. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

