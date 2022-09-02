MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.44. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

