Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $244.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average is $224.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.