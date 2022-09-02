MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.30 ($17.65) and last traded at €17.50 ($17.86). Approximately 115,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.82 ($18.18).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $573.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.