Morgan Stanley Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $37.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

