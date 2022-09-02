Morgan Stanley Increases Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $15.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.25 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

