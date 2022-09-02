Morgan Stanley Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $15.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

