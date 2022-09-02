Morgan Stanley Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $118.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale raised their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $107.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $13,853,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

