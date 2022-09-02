MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MongoDB Stock Down 25.3 %

Shares of MDB opened at $241.11 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

