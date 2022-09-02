Money3 Co. Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.63.
In other Money3 news, insider Scott Baldwin 70,630 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th.
Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured automotive loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, campervans, vans, minibuses, caravans, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.
