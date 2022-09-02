Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.23. 15,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.
