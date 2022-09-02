Modex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Modex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. Modex has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $1.26 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modex has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086124 BTC.

Modex Coin Profile

MODEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.