Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 606,089 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.12.
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.
