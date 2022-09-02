Mizuho Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 11,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,149. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

